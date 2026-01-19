Bengaluru Central City Corporation takes up cleanliness drive on 15 major roads

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation carried out a cleanliness drive on 15 major roads within the corporation limits on Sunday, informed Commissioner Rajendra Cholan. The roads are spread across six assembly constituencies.

In wards 114 and 80 in CV Raman Nagar constituency, work was carried out on Channasandra Main Road, Indiranagar 6th Main, 80 Feet Road, 12th Main, and Kasturinagar 2nd Main. In ward 119 of Chickpet constituency, NR Road, Motinagar, and surrounding areas were cleaned. In ward 111 of Shanthinagar constituency, the drive covered Mother Teresa Road, MG Road, and surrounding roads.

In ward 120 in Gandhinagar constituency, Shanthala Silk Signal to Cottonpet via Police Road was cleaned. In Chamarajpet constituency, work was carried out on Chalavadi Palya Main Road and in Balekai Mandi premises. Finally, in Shivajinagar constituency, Church Road, MM Road, and surrounding roads were cleaned.

The drive included removing unauthorised flexes and banners at the locations. The Forest department joined hands to remove dry branches and twigs from Krishna Rao Park and other areas. Engineers, supervisors, gangmen and pourakarmikas participated in the drive.

The Manekshaw Parade Ground was surveyed by chief engineer Suguna ahead of Republic Day celebrations to be held at the venue. She stated that necessary preparations were being made, including levelling the ground using rollers and sprinkling water to prevent dust.