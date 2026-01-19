Cervical cancer hits rural Karnataka women hardest, doctors say

BENGALURU: Despite a gradual decline in cervical cancer cases across India, doctors in Karnataka warn that the disease continues to disproportionately affect women in rural areas, where late diagnosis and limited access to preventive care remain major challenges.

On cervical cancer awareness month, Consultant Radiation Oncologist at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Dr S D Shamsundar said, “We see a large number of cervical cancer patients coming from rural areas, often at advanced stages. Breast cancer may be more common in urban areas, but cervical cancer continues to affect many women from rural Karnataka.”

Doctors attributed the higher burden in rural areas to early marriage, multiple childbirths, home deliveries, poor menstrual hygiene and lack of awareness. “Cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection with the HPV virus,” Dr Shamsundar explained. “Factors like inadequate hygiene during childbirth, non-institutional deliveries and early age at first childbirth increase the risk, all of which are more prevalent in rural settings.”

Even in urban areas, reluctance to undergo screening remains a concern. “Women are generally hesitant to get themselves examined, especially when it comes to cervical screening,” Consultant Surgical Oncologist at Rangadore Memorial Hospital, Dr Kavitha Jain said.

“Symptoms like abnormal bleeding or foul-smelling discharge are often dismissed as routine, leading to delayed diagnosis. Many patients come to us only when the disease is already advanced.” She also stressed that HPV vaccination should not be limited to girls alone. “Boys and men must also be vaccinated, as they can carry and transmit the virus. Vaccinating both genders is key to breaking the chain of infection,” added Dr Jain.