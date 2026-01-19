Crimes against SC/STs rise 37.7% in five years in Karnataka; Bengaluru tops list

BENGALURU: Despite stringent laws to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) in the state, crimes against these communities increased by 37.74 % over the last five years, rising from 1,751 cases in 2021 to 2,412 cases in 2025.

Shockingly, Bengaluru, the IT capital of the country, tops the list, followed by Tumakuru, the hometown of Home Minister G Parameshwara.

According to data, 10,573 cases were registered in the state over the last five years. Of these, 1,598 were found to be false, 47 resulted in conviction, and 1,050 cases ended in acquittal or discharge. In 2025, 2,412 cases were registered across the state. Bengaluru City accounted for the highest number of 261 cases, followed by Tumakuru (139), Belagavi (128) and Raichur (121).

To strengthen enforcement and ensure focused investigation, the state government set up 33 Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police stations in April 2025 to exclusively handle and investigate cases related to atrocities against SC/STs.

Advocate Rajalaxmi Ankalagi said the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, was enacted to eradicate caste-based discrimination. Earlier, atrocity cases largely involved complaints of physical abuse, casteist slurs or harassment. However, in recent years, inter-caste love affairs and marriages are increasingly being brought under the Act.