Crimes against SC/STs rise 37.7% in five years in Karnataka; Bengaluru tops list
BENGALURU: Despite stringent laws to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) in the state, crimes against these communities increased by 37.74 % over the last five years, rising from 1,751 cases in 2021 to 2,412 cases in 2025.
Shockingly, Bengaluru, the IT capital of the country, tops the list, followed by Tumakuru, the hometown of Home Minister G Parameshwara.
According to data, 10,573 cases were registered in the state over the last five years. Of these, 1,598 were found to be false, 47 resulted in conviction, and 1,050 cases ended in acquittal or discharge. In 2025, 2,412 cases were registered across the state. Bengaluru City accounted for the highest number of 261 cases, followed by Tumakuru (139), Belagavi (128) and Raichur (121).
To strengthen enforcement and ensure focused investigation, the state government set up 33 Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police stations in April 2025 to exclusively handle and investigate cases related to atrocities against SC/STs.
Advocate Rajalaxmi Ankalagi said the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, was enacted to eradicate caste-based discrimination. Earlier, atrocity cases largely involved complaints of physical abuse, casteist slurs or harassment. However, in recent years, inter-caste love affairs and marriages are increasingly being brought under the Act.
“Relationships that were once treated as personal matters are sometimes given a criminal colour because families oppose inter-caste unions. The Constitution does not prohibit inter-caste marriage or relationships. Individuals are free to choose their life partners,” she said.
She pointed out that many youngsters studying in cities may not initially face discrimination, but caste prejudice becomes evident once they enter workplaces or return to their hometowns. At the same time, genuine victims continue to face systemic barriers, she added.
Another advocate, who did not wish to be named, cited instances where complaints by Dalit victims against influential persons were initially ignored or discouraged by the police. “In such cases, the entire machinery often works to suppress the complaint, defeating the very purpose of the Act,” she said.
While there may be isolated instances of false complaints, a senior police officer said they should not overshadow genuine cases, especially when conviction rates remain low due to difficulties in collecting evidence. “Police must act with sensitivity and an open mind. The law must be enforced firmly, fairly and without prejudice,” he added.
DCRE police stations set up to prevent SC/ST atrocities: HM
Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said Karnataka has set up Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police stations, the first such in the country, to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Key issues including crowd control, cybercrime, terrorist activities, drug trafficking, illegal immigration, functioning of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and other aspects of modern policing were discussed on the second day of the Annual Conference of Senior Police Officers, at Police Headquarters. Emphasising implementation, Parameshwara said, “Only then can the efficiency of state police be enhanced”. He stressed zero-tolerance towards caste prejudice, and ‘honour’ killings.
The DCRE stations would curb exploitation and oppression of SC/ST communities. Warning against hateful content triggering unrest and riots, he directed police to initiate immediate legal action against those responsible, and curb such activities at the initial stage. He said law and order and overall development are interlinked, and states with poor policing often struggle economically due to low investments.
“For 25 years, Karnataka has been viewed differently. Investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore have come into the state last year alone because of law enforcement,” he said. On reports about illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, he questioned the role of local police. The ‘Mane Manege Police’ programme was introduced so police personnel would have detailed information about every locality.