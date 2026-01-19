GBA calls fresh tenders for its five corporation offices

BENGALURU: After two earlier tenders failed to garner any interest, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has invited fresh tenders for the third time to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed construction of offices for its city corporations, each spread over a minimum of 75,000 sqft.

Apart from Bengaluru Central City Corporation, GBA will build offices for the remaining four city corporations, with a unique architectural theme, deploying modern construction techniques. After the split of the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into five corporations, each of the entities has been functioning by converting existing old zonal offices.

GBA is gearing up to set up offices for the corporations, with council halls, meeting halls, multiple office rooms, record room, library and parking space. Each of the new offices would have an integrated command and control centre and a cafeteria, along with other ancillary facilities.

Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-Smile), the infrastructure special purpose vehicle of the GBA which will take up construction work, has invited tenders for the third time for preparation of the DPR for Rs 3 crore.

A B-Smile official said they want the buildings not only to have unique architectural themes but also to be blue-green structures that minimise energy and water consumption, and reasoned that it could have been the reason why they did not find any bidders in the past two calls.

A review committee headed by the B-Smile MD, with commissioners of four city corporations, special commissioner (finance), engineer-in-chief and others would evaluate and finalise the designs and work, he said. The official said they are confident of finding a consultant this time, and once they are given the work order, they have to submit the DPR in 60 days.

Tentative office locations