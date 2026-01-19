Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits back at BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy, calls corruption charges baseless

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday launched a sharp attack on BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy, questioning his credibility and dismissing his allegations against the state government as baseless.

Addressing reporters at Nandgad in Belagavi, Siddaramaiah said Reddy, who was previously imprisoned in connection with alleged illegal mining cases, lacked the moral standing to accuse others of corruption.

He recalled that Reddy had once even been barred from entering Ballari and pointed out that legal cases against him are still pending before the Supreme Court.

Responding to Reddy’s charge that the Chief Minister and 12 ministers were looting the state, Siddaramaiah said the opposition thrives on falsehoods and attempts to mislead the public. “The Assembly session is about to begin. Let him raise these issues there, we are ready to respond,” he said.

On the Karnataka–Maharashtra border dispute, the Chief Minister said hearings in the Supreme Court are scheduled to begin on January 21. He asserted that Maharashtra has no legal basis to pursue the case and said Karnataka would be represented by competent legal counsel.