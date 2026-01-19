Karnataka DCM Shivakumar skipping Davos trip a missed opportunity for state, says BJP

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s last-minute decision to skip the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has started a debate over priorities of the government, with the Opposition BJP labelling it a “missed opportunity” for the state.

Shivakumar, who was slated to represent Karnataka at the global summit, cancelled his trip, citing “pressing official engagements” in Delhi and Bengaluru. According to official statements, these include meetings with All-India Congress Committee leaders on the upcoming Assam elections and leading a state campaign against the central government over MGNREGA funds.

The developments have come amid persistent speculation over a power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Supporters of the DCM hinted at a potential leadership change sometime in the near future, though both leaders have publicly downplayed any discord. Dismissing the rumours, Siddaramaiah recently told the media, “There is no power struggle. Where is the fight? You are the ones ‘creating’ the fight.”

BJP leaders, including state chief BY Vijayendra, seized on Shivakumar’s cancelled Davos trip to criticise Congress’ priorities. “This exposes apathy towards governance,” he said, adding that the party places internal politics above state development.