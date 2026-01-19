Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao in trouble as sleazy video goes viral

BENGALURU: Karnataka police are left red-faced after a video of a top cop was found in a compromising position with a woman in his office, went viral on Monday.
Director General of Police (DGP) R Ramachandra Rao, who is currently heading the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), was caught on camera while allegedly kissing and cuddling with a woman while he was in uniform.
As the video went viral, the senior IPS officer rushed to the residence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.
Speaking to reporters, the officer urged for an investigation into the matter, terming the video as fabricated.
“I am shocked, and the videos are fabricated. I will meet an advocate and file a case against those spreading false news,” the officer reacted.
Asked if the video was shot in his office, Rao said he was serving in Belagavi eight years back.
However, he did not elaborate on it or clarify the link between his stint in Belagavi and the video that left the Home Department embarrassed.
The undated video, which is of 47 seconds long, appears to have been filmed using a mobile phone inside his chamber and is said to be a compilation of multiple video clips.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage, as the alleged acts are said to have taken place inside a government office during duty hours.
A 1993-batch IPS officer, R Ramachandra Rao, was in the news earlier in 2025, after his stepdaughter, actress Ranya Rao, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a case related to the illegal smuggling of gold.
She is currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison.
Following her arrest, an investigation was launched to determine whether Ramachandra Rao was helping her smuggle the gold and he was sent on compulsory leave. However, the probe gave him a clean chit after which he was posted as DGP, DCRE.