Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao in trouble as sleazy video goes viral

BENGALURU: Karnataka police are left red-faced after a video of a top cop was found in a compromising position with a woman in his office, went viral on Monday.

Director General of Police (DGP) R Ramachandra Rao, who is currently heading the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), was caught on camera while allegedly kissing and cuddling with a woman while he was in uniform.

As the video went viral, the senior IPS officer rushed to the residence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

Speaking to reporters, the officer urged for an investigation into the matter, terming the video as fabricated.

“I am shocked, and the videos are fabricated. I will meet an advocate and file a case against those spreading false news,” the officer reacted.