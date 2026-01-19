Karnataka leadership tussle: CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar camps await high command call

BENGALURU: A flurry of activities involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the last couple of days over leadership change indicates an intense power game.

Ahead of a seven-day special legislature session commencing on January 22, to be followed by the Budget session in March, both camps are keenly waiting for the high command’s decision.

Shivakumar, who cancelled his visit to Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum on January 18, is camping in the national capital.

The deputy CM admitted that he is there to do politics, but refused to divulge which high command leaders he met on Sunday.

“We are politicians, and it’s our job to engage in politics. We have requested meetings with various people (high command leaders) as required and will continue to do so. Why are you (the media) making it such a big deal? I am here for the government work, party’s work and political work,” he told reporters in Delhi.

Asked if it meant he met high command leaders, he said, “I can’t disclose that… Time will provide all the answers.”

For the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, Shivakumar has been appointed an observer for Assam and Energy Minister KJ George for Kerala. This has given the duo an opportunity to interact with high command leaders, and the discussions also included the leadership change in Karnataka, sources said.