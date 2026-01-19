Karnataka LoP Ashoka alleges Rs 2,500-crore scam in excise licence auction

BENGALURU: Opposition Leader R Ashoka on Sunday alleged a massive Rs 2,500-crore bribery scandal in the Excise department, involving licence auctions, is helping the Congress channel funds for upcoming elections. He demanded the resignation of Excise Minister RB Thimmapur.

Ashoka claimed that bribes are fixed for various licences.

He alleged that money is being used for Congress campaigns in Assam and Maharashtra, citing an audio clip mentioning payments to the minister or his son. “This government has destroyed Gandhi’s ideals,” he said, criticising the Congress for prioritising politics over governance.

The BJP leader referenced a recent Lokayukta arrest of Excise Deputy Commissioner Jagadish Nayak for accepting Rs 25 lakh in bribes. He praised the BJP for exposing other irregularities, including what he claimed was a Rs 5,000-crore scam in the Gruhalakshmi scheme, Valmiki Corporation funds, and land deals worth Rs 600 crore.

Ashoka slammed the government over drug mafia activities, claiming 180 individuals are involved. He accused police of functioning as Congress offices, where postings require payments. Ashoka pointed to unaddressed cases, including the non-arrest of Congress leader Rajiv Gowda from Sidlaghatta, despite demands for action.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had previously claimed action against the mafia, but Ashoka cited a recent meeting where he questioned police inaction.