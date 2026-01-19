No city for migrants

BENGALURU: Caught in the deeply woven web of inefficient administration, poor legislation and meagre pay, the migrant population continues to struggle with no way out, being the most neglected by both the government and those who employ them. From being forced to live in shanties with no access to even basic needs, to not getting paid well to lead a decent life, the struggles of migrants are never-ending.

The growth story of leading Indian cities, including Bengaluru, is incomplete without migrants. They have been the backbone of the city; their hardship and sweat are what make India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, look all rosy on the outside, but the migrants who work and toil are forced to lead an unjust life.

Migration not an aspiration

Millions of people are compelled to leave their native towns and cities -- some leave in search of better opportunities, while in the case of migrants, they leave home simply to survive.

Babu Mathew, who is known for his trade union movements and for being part of social movements, including displacement and destruction of livelihood of the marginalized, said: “India’s development paradox is no longer hidden. We celebrate mobility as progress, yet refuse to confront what it reveals: that millions are compelled to leave home simply to survive.

Buses carrying workers to distant construction sites, every remittance sustaining a ‘money order economy’, is a quiet indictment of uneven development. Migration, in such conditions, is not aspiration, it is resilience in the face of State withdrawal.”