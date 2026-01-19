Procession, tableaux mark Shiroor Mutt's new paryaya tenure

UDUPI: Sri Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji of Shiroor Mutt become the youngest seer to ascend the Sarvajna Peetha and perform pooja to Lord Krishna on Sunday.

A grand paryaya procession commenced from Jodukatte in the early hours of Sunday and saw the participation of thousands of devotees and display of various tableaux. By early morning, the procession reached Car Street and the pontiff had darshan of Lord Krishna through ‘Kanakana Kindi’, followed by darshan of Sri Chandramoulishwara and Sri Ananteshwara.

Later, he ascended the Sarvajna Peeta. The keys of the mutt and the Akshaya Patra were formally handed over to him by outgoing Puthige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji.

The traditional darbar and Malike Mangalarati to the pontiffs of Ashta Mutts were held at Aralu Gadduge of Badagu Malige. Later ‘Paryaya Darbar’ took place at Rajangana where the Ashta Mutt pontiffs and the Paryaya Mutt seer delivered benedictory messages, followed by the Mahapuja and Pallapuja to Lord Sri Krishna.

As part of the Paryaya Mahotsav, annadana for about 40,000 devotees was organised on the night of January 17 at Sri Nityananda Swami Temple and at the Sri Krishna Mutt parking area. Anna Santharpane for around 50,000 people was held from 11.30 am on January 18 at the Krishna Mutt parking area.