Rs 320-crore bonanza in Varuna: CM Siddaramaiah’s legacy move or parting signal?

MYSURU: Even before presenting the state budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given a pre-budget gift to his home turf Varuna Assembly constituency, triggering intense political debate across the state.
By laying the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs 320 crore, Siddaramaiah has once again placed Varuna at the centre of the state’s political discourse raising a crucial question: Is this a parting gift amid leadership speculation, or a calculated move to cement his legacy?
The timing of the mega foundation-laying ceremony is politically significant. With speculation rife over a possible change of guard in the Congress government, Siddaramaiah chose to make a strong statement from the constituency he represents and nurtured for decades. While Congress leaders in the district see the move as both symbolic and strategic, signalling authority and continuity, his close aides call it a message that governance, not rumours, defines his leadership.
Siddaramaiah, who now holds the record of being the longest-serving chief minister, launched 154 works spanning 15 departments at an event in Kuppya village coming under Varuna constituency on Sunday. The projects range from infrastructure and urban development to health and social welfare, showcasing a long-term vision rather than short-term optics.
The highlight among the projects is the Rs 100-crore NIMHANS extension and de-addiction centre, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening mental health services and tackling alcohol abuse, an issue increasingly affecting rural and urban parts of the state.
Siddaramaiah stressed his emotional bond with Varuna during the event and stated that his responsibility to the people goes beyond electoral cycles. He said in 2024, he had launched a slew of development works worth Rs 501 crore, in 2025, he had launched Rs 1,108-crore worth projects and now even before the budget, Rs 320-crore work has been taken up, totalling nearly Rs 1,932 crore in the last two-and-a-half years in Varuna constituency alone.
He also said in Mysuru district alone, nearly Rs 10,000 crore worth of welfare and development programmes have been taken and said it is his duty to ensure lasting development in Mysuru.
However, the scale of the announcements, especially before the budget and amid the speculation over change of guard in the state, has sparked a debate in political circles whether Siddaramaiah is preparing the ground for the future, possibly for his family or the next generation of leadership from Varuna, or is this a final flourish amid uncertainty over his continuation as CM.
While Congress leaders say that there is no leadership question, opposition parties argue the move resembles a farewell development package.
CM caught in Suttur Jatra traffic snarl
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was briefly caught in a traffic jam while returning from the Suttur Jatra Mahotsava near Mysuru on Sunday. It led to widespread discussions after visuals of the incident surfaced on social media. Heavy vehicular movement and a large gathering of devotees returning after the mega religious event at Suttur Sri Kshetra resulted in traffic jams on the route.
The police were seen struggling to clear the traffic and ensure smooth passage for the CM’s convoy, which was stuck for several minutes. In the melee, a motorcyclist attempted to move between vehicles and a KSRTC bus, disrupting traffic further.
In the video, Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi is appearing to move towards the biker angrily, seemingly to confront him physically, but restraining himself at the last moment. Though officials were successful in making way for the convoy to move, the situation remained the same for over 15 minutes.