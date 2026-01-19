Rs 320-crore bonanza in Varuna: CM Siddaramaiah’s legacy move or parting signal?

MYSURU: Even before presenting the state budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given a pre-budget gift to his home turf Varuna Assembly constituency, triggering intense political debate across the state.

By laying the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs 320 crore, Siddaramaiah has once again placed Varuna at the centre of the state’s political discourse raising a crucial question: Is this a parting gift amid leadership speculation, or a calculated move to cement his legacy?

The timing of the mega foundation-laying ceremony is politically significant. With speculation rife over a possible change of guard in the Congress government, Siddaramaiah chose to make a strong statement from the constituency he represents and nurtured for decades. While Congress leaders in the district see the move as both symbolic and strategic, signalling authority and continuity, his close aides call it a message that governance, not rumours, defines his leadership.

Siddaramaiah, who now holds the record of being the longest-serving chief minister, launched 154 works spanning 15 departments at an event in Kuppya village coming under Varuna constituency on Sunday. The projects range from infrastructure and urban development to health and social welfare, showcasing a long-term vision rather than short-term optics.

The highlight among the projects is the Rs 100-crore NIMHANS extension and de-addiction centre, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening mental health services and tackling alcohol abuse, an issue increasingly affecting rural and urban parts of the state.