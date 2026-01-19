Tiger attacks farmer, kills cow in Karnataka village

MADIKERI: A cow and its owner who was taking it for grazing were attacked by a tiger at Nalluru village in South Kodagu. While the cow was killed in the attack, the farmer escaped with injuries. The villagers have demanded the immediate capture of the tiger.

Ponnampet Range Forest Officer Gangadhar and other officers who visited the village confirmed that the cow was killed in the tiger attack. The Rapid Response Team has started a combing operation to capture the big cat.

Based on the pugmarks and movement indications, the team installed CCTV cameras and placed a cage at a strategic location to trap the tiger.

Karnataka State Farmers’ Association’s district unit president Manu Somaiah and other office-bearers visited the site and urged the government to take immediate action to avoid such attacks. He said the same owner had lost another cow to a tiger attack a few days earlier and criticised forest officials for failing to capture the tiger despite installing cameras.

Gram panchayat member Robin said three cattle were killed in tiger attacks recently. He said residents of nearby villages such as Besagur, Kirugur, Ponnappasante and Bellur, who work in coffee estates, are living in fear after frequent reports if tiger attacks on cattle.

Thithimathi Assistant Conservator of Forest Gopal said steps will be taken to capture the tiger.