Abandoned baby bitten by dog near Dharwad in Karnataka

DHARWAD: A newborn baby that was abandoned in an agriculture field was bitten by a dog. The baby was shifted to KMCRI Hospital in Hubballi.

The baby was discovered when people heard its cries and traced it to a field located in Byhatti village, around 30 km from Dharwad city on Monday. The baby cried loudly in pain when the dog started biting it and the people in the fields rushed to the spot and rescued it with the help of ASHA workers.

It was taken to a PHC where it was administered first aid. The left leg hallux toe (big toe) of the baby has been completely chewed up by the dog.

The newborn, weighing around 2.6 kg, is being treated in a NICU, and is said to be stable. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gunjan Arya confirmed that the injured baby was found in the field in the morning. A case has been registered at Hubballi Rural police station. Police are searching for the mother and the people who abandoned the baby.