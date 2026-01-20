Karnataka Assembly special session stirs up talk of CM Siddaramaiah's exit, says BJP MLA

SHIVAMOGGA: BJP MLA SN Channabasappa on Monday expressed the sentiment that the forthcoming special emergency Assembly session could serve as a platform for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to deliver a farewell address. He said the Congress government is merely postponing discussions on the MGNREGA and VB-RAM-G schemes.

Channabasappa contended that there is no justification for convening a special session to deliberate on this scheme, suggesting that it is unlikely anyone would assemble for such a trivial matter. Instead, he speculated that this might be the final session for the CM Siddaramaiah.

He further remarked that should there be a change in leadership within the government, the incoming official should prioritise the development of the state.

In response to inquiries regarding the BJP’s stance on local body elections, MLA Channabasappa stated that the BJP has consistently championed the decentralization of power and the necessity of conducting elections for local bodies. Conversely, he suggested that the Congress party is hesitant to proceed with elections due to fears of potential failure. By citing judicial directives, he accused the government of postponing elections and distracting the populace.

Quoting the BJP’s recent triumph in the local body elections in Mumbai, he asserted that the BJP and its members are perpetually prepared to confront electoral challenges.