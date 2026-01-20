Karnataka bats for QR codes on medicine strips to help visually impaired; to send proposal to Centre

MYSURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the state government will send a proposal to the Centre seeking mandatory QR codes on medicine strips to help visually impaired persons access drug information using smartphones.

Speaking at the ‘Investigation of Medication Practices and Care Technology for Visually Impaired Persons (IMPACT-VIP)’ roundtable discussion and stakeholders’ meet organised by JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) at Sri Rajendra Auditorium on Monday, Rao appreciated the collaboration between JSS AHER and Japan-based Export Japan Inc for introducing technology that enables visually impaired users to scan QR codes on medicine strips and receive details such as the drug name, manufacturer, expiry date, batch number and authenticity through voice output.

Noting that QR code technology is widely used in restaurants, hotels and government departments, Rao said its adoption in pharmaceuticals would significantly benefit the visually impaired.

“If pharma companies implement QR codes on medicine strips, visually challenged persons can independently identify and verify medicines through voice-enabled information.