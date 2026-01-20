Karnataka BJP leader Sriramulu booked for disclosing minor rape survivor’s identity

BALLARI: A case has been registered against former minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor sexual assault survivor while addressing the public.

The complaint was filed after Sriramulu, while speaking at a BJP protest meeting held at the APMC Yard in the city on January 17, reportedly made the remarks that revealed sensitive details of a rape survivor, including her name, caste, school and class. The incident he referred to involved the alleged sexual assault of a Class 9 student at a private school in the city.

He claimed that drugs are being sold openly in the city and students who consumed the substance committed the crime against their classmate. He allegedly disclosed particulars that could lead to the identification of the survivor, which is prohibited under law.

The inspector from the Women’s Police Station registered a case under Section 23 of thePOCSO Act, which bars the disclosure of a child victim’s identity in any form, including through public statements.