Karnataka BJP leader Sriramulu booked for disclosing minor rape survivor’s identity

BALLARI: A case has been registered against former minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor sexual assault survivor while addressing the public.
The complaint was filed after Sriramulu, while speaking at a BJP protest meeting held at the APMC Yard in the city on January 17, reportedly made the remarks that revealed sensitive details of a rape survivor, including her name, caste, school and class. The incident he referred to involved the alleged sexual assault of a Class 9 student at a private school in the city.
He claimed that drugs are being sold openly in the city and students who consumed the substance committed the crime against their classmate. He allegedly disclosed particulars that could lead to the identification of the survivor, which is prohibited under law.
The inspector from the Women’s Police Station registered a case under Section 23 of thePOCSO Act, which bars the disclosure of a child victim’s identity in any form, including through public statements.
Police sources said that revealing the identity of a minor survivor, directly or indirectly, constitutes a punishable offence, irrespective of intent. “The law is very clear that the dignity and privacy of the child must be protected at all costs,” an officer said. Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar said the offence attracts punishment of up to seven years imprisonment and is non-bailable. “We registered the case based on the complaint received. Probe will be conducted and further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law,” she said.
Legal experts said public representatives bear greater responsibility while addressing sensitive issues, especially those involving children. Civil rights groups criticised Sriramulu and called for strict enforcement of victim protection laws to prevent secondary trauma to survivors.