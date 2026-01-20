Karnataka CM inaugurates Rayanna statue in Nandgad

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said Nandgad and Sangolli will be developed into prominent tourist destinations, preserving the legacy of freedom fighter and valiant warrior Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna, who had raised the banner of revolt against the British.

The CM inaugurated the Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Museum (Veerabhumi), unveiled Rayanna’s statue near his memorial lake and performed the bhoomi puja for various development works at the Nandgad Rural Education Society grounds in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district on Monday.

Siddaramaiah said that along with Rayanna, the memorial sites of six other freedom fighters who were hanged to death at Nandgad would also be developed on similar lines.

“Even today, the name of Rayanna sends a thrill through our veins. In 2024, we inaugurated the Shaurya Bhoomi and a Sainik School at Sangolli. The birthplace of Rayanna and Nandgad, where he was martyred, are being developed with great reverence. Remembering such patriots is our collective duty,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM the Veerabhoomi museum depicts the life, struggles and revolutionary phases of Rayanna through sculptures and installations. The government aims to transform Sangolli and Nandgad into heritage and tourism hubs of national importance, he said.