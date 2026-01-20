Karnataka CM inaugurates Rayanna statue in Nandgad

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said Nandgad and Sangolli will be developed into prominent tourist destinations, preserving the legacy of freedom fighter and valiant warrior Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna, who had raised the banner of revolt against the British.
The CM inaugurated the Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Museum (Veerabhumi), unveiled Rayanna’s statue near his memorial lake and performed the bhoomi puja for various development works at the Nandgad Rural Education Society grounds in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district on Monday.
Siddaramaiah said that along with Rayanna, the memorial sites of six other freedom fighters who were hanged to death at Nandgad would also be developed on similar lines.
“Even today, the name of Rayanna sends a thrill through our veins. In 2024, we inaugurated the Shaurya Bhoomi and a Sainik School at Sangolli. The birthplace of Rayanna and Nandgad, where he was martyred, are being developed with great reverence. Remembering such patriots is our collective duty,” Siddaramaiah said.
The CM the Veerabhoomi museum depicts the life, struggles and revolutionary phases of Rayanna through sculptures and installations. The government aims to transform Sangolli and Nandgad into heritage and tourism hubs of national importance, he said.
Highlighting the role of education, the CM said equality of opportunity has been made possible through education, which along with self-respect and knowledge, is essential for overall development.
“We must uproot the mindset of slavery and protect democracy and the Constitution,” he said, adding that 388 students are currently studying at the Sainik School in Sangolli. Emphasising linguistic pride, Siddaramaiah said efforts must be made to create an environment where everyone living in Karnataka speaks Kannada.
Belagavi District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi recalled that the foundation stone for Veera Bhoomi was laid in 2013 to showcase Rayanna’s historic struggle. “Today that dream has become a reality. Nandgad will now find a special place on India’s map as a national-level tourist destination,” he said, adding that several public works including the construction of three bridges in Khanapur taluk are underway.
Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said the museum will help future generations understand Rayanna’s life and ideals. “Rayanna symbolises patriotism, courage and self-respect. Veerabhoomi should emerge as a national memorial,” she said. Backward Classes
Welfare and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj Tangadagi termed the day as a historic one for Nandgad, stating that Rayanna was a great warrior who fought the British even before the 1857 revolt.