Karnataka health dept to educate teachers, mothers about benefits of menstrual cups

BENGALURU: To address the issue of menstrual hygiene and ensure sustainability, the health department is now promoting women to use menstrual cups, particularly students from Grades 9–12. In the next two months, the department will start supplying menstrual cups to students in educational institutions. To make them comfortable and get used to the cups, they will be distributing sanitary pads and cups in such a manner than each will suffice for six months.

The department is also working with NGOs to train teachers and mothers in using menstrual cups, so children are aware and fell comfortable on the usage. Health department officials said this addresses the issue of sanitary pad incinerators and vending machines at all educational institutions.

Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary at Health and Family Welfare Department said, orders have been placed for supplying menstrual cups to children studying in Grades 9–12. Tenders have been finalised and supply will start in the next two months. In the meantime money has been given to all the divisions to buy the menstrual cups and supply it to children.

Health department officials said there were a few complaints regarding proper supply of pads. This issue has been addressed by NGOs, working with the education department at the school level, by distributing it with a head count of students and staffers.

The health department has allocated Rs 71 crore for the procurement of menstrual cups and sanitary pads, without involving middlemen in the supply chain.

Dr Meenkashi Bharath, gynaecologist, now involved in civic advocacy said, mothers are the major influencers of sanitary hygiene. So if they are educated, then children will feel comfortable on their approval. In the meantime, efforts are also being done to train anaganwadis and teachers on the use of menstrual cups. This method was tried earlier and had seen a little success. She said, a lot of awareness is needed on this and so far 50% success has been attained.