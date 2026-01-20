Karnataka leadership change: 'CM and I will abide by top brass’ call', reiterates Dy CM DKS

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who returned to Bengaluru after his three-day visit to Delhi on Monday, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and he are bound to follow the Congress high command’s decision on leadership change. “The CM and I have reached an agreement that we will abide by the decision of the high command. You (media) are worried about your TRP,” Shivakumar hit back at media persons.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said that the high command will take a decision at an appropriate time. “The MLAs will have their desires... there is nothing wrong with it,” he said when asked about a section of legislators backing him for the top post.

Shivakumar said that the party came to power not just because of his hard work, but also because of every worker who burned the midnight oil in all 224 constituencies. “All 140 MLAs are also my supporters. CM Siddaramaiah is also supporting me. Do you know what the CM and I have spoken about? We know what we spoke in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, high command… what we have decided after sitting together (over breakfast meetings). Can we discuss this issue openly in front of you (media)? Only time will answer everything,” Shivakumar said.

He took exception to news reports that claimed that he did not meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, though it was earlier reported that he met the latter on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting held to discuss the upcoming Assam Assembly polls.