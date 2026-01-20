Karnataka leadership change: 'CM and I will abide by top brass’ call', reiterates Dy CM DKS

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who returned to Bengaluru after his three-day visit to Delhi on Monday, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and he are bound to follow the Congress high command’s decision on leadership change. “The CM and I have reached an agreement that we will abide by the decision of the high command. You (media) are worried about your TRP,” Shivakumar hit back at media persons.
Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said that the high command will take a decision at an appropriate time. “The MLAs will have their desires... there is nothing wrong with it,” he said when asked about a section of legislators backing him for the top post.
Shivakumar said that the party came to power not just because of his hard work, but also because of every worker who burned the midnight oil in all 224 constituencies. “All 140 MLAs are also my supporters. CM Siddaramaiah is also supporting me. Do you know what the CM and I have spoken about? We know what we spoke in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, high command… what we have decided after sitting together (over breakfast meetings). Can we discuss this issue openly in front of you (media)? Only time will answer everything,” Shivakumar said.
He took exception to news reports that claimed that he did not meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, though it was earlier reported that he met the latter on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting held to discuss the upcoming Assam Assembly polls.
“The media unnecessarily wrote that Rahul Gandhi did not meet me. The other day you (media) carried a photograph of me and Rahul Gandhi sitting together and discussing, and the next day you are saying that there was no meeting. The high command will take the final decision. The CM and I have made it clear many times. So, there should be no confusion,” Shivakumar said.
On his brother and former MP DK Suresh’s reported statement that the high command would give his brother the “good news”, he said, “My brother, our workers, and the media are also saying it. Coming together is good news, discussing together is good news. Since we have whispered in their ears, the expectations of MLAs are high.”
Siddaramaiah’s clear message on his tenure
In a significant political signal, CM Siddaramaiah asserted that he would complete his full term as chief minister, indirectly brushing aside speculation about leadership change. Responding to questions on local problems at Badami, particularly the long-pending issue of relocating houses near the ancient cave monuments and the heritage Basadis, Siddaramaiah said the Tourism Department has already granted clearance for relocation.
“I am the CM, and during our tenure itself, these houses will be relocated,” he assured, adding that residents have been suffering for years due to delays. He promised that the relocation would be completed before the end of his term, giving much-needed relief to affected families.
Light-hearted remark on DKS’ Delhi visit
Reacting with humour to questions about Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi, Siddaramaiah quipped, drawing laughter from the media. “DK Shivakumar has come back from Delhi. I will speak to him myself,” he said with a smile, downplaying political speculation.