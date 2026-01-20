Kollur Sauparnika river pollution: NGT seeks report from Udupi DC, KUWSDB

UDUPI : Listing the matter for next hearing on February 9, 2026, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Zone, Chennai recently issued an order, directing Udupi DC Swaroopa T K and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) to file a detailed report outlining proposed action along with approximate estimates and timelines to stop the flow of waste water into Sauparnika River in Kollur.

Judicial Member-Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Expert Member- Dr Prashant Gargava issued the order while hearing the application by Social Activist Harish Tholar of Kollur. Due to the alleged discharge of sewage and sullage water by commercial establishments- lodges and hotels in and around Sri Mookambika Temple, Kollur, the river has been contaminated for many years now.

Even though the Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) work was initiated in Kollur for Rs 19.97 crore in 2015 and completed in 2020, the water contamination has not stopped. NGT observed that though Udupi DC’s report was filed before it, on November 25, 2025, after two years of its instruction, the same was not exhaustive.