Maharashtra has no legal basis to pursue border dispute case with Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: On the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that hearings in the Supreme Court will begin on January 21. He asserted that Maharashtra has no legal basis to pursue the case and said Karnataka would be represented by competent legal counsel. According to him, the key issue is determining which authority has jurisdiction to resolve the dispute, and Karnataka will continue on the judicial path.

On voter list revisions, Siddaramaiah said the Congress has instructed party workers and booth-level agents to be cautious during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He said that the exercise should not be politicised and that no genuine voter should be excluded.

The CM also said the government would clarify issues raised by the Governor on certain Bills during the upcoming Assembly session.