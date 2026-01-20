‘Op Blue Star’ veteran from Karnataka gets due with Upa Lokayukta’s help

BENGALURU: A former solider who was injured in Operation Blue Star at Suvarna Mandir in Amritsar in 1984, has fought and won a longer battle. After 41 years, Ilala Hullappa (65) was granted two acres of land in Koppal, but only due to the intervention of Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa.

Unable to work due to injuries sustained in Operation Blue Star, Hullappa, a native of Guddada Devalapura in Kushtagi taluk, opted for retirement. He was sanctioned two acres of land at Kaatapoora village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district for agricultural purposes by the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal, under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. He had applied for it in 1985, and finally got it on January 11, 2026.

Hullappa told The New Indian Express that during the bloody operation, a bullet shell opened and pierced his chest, leg and left hand. “Fortunately, I survived with pieces of shell in my chest and leg, which were removed successfully. But the one in the left hand could not be removed as my hand would have had to be amputated. Without removing it, doctors managed to retain the hand. Unable to continue work, I opted out of service after the operation.”