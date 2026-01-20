Police seize 106 kg ganja hidden in vegetable-laden goods vehicle in Karnataka's Puttur

MANGALURU: Puttur Rural Police seized 106.6 kg of ganja concealed and transported in a vegetable-laden goods vehicle on Monday.

Acting on specific information that ganja was being trafficked using a car and a goods vehicle, the Puttur Rural Police Sub-Inspector Gunapala J, along with his staff, intercepted the vehicles at Sajankadi in Padavannoor village of Puttur taluk.

On questioning, the driver of the car identified himself as Rafiq P (37), a resident of Charmadi village in Belthangady taluk. His suspicious behaviour prompted the police to conduct a thorough search of the car, during which a plastic packet containing about 100 grams of ganja, including leaves, flowers and seeds, was found.

The police then questioned the driver of the goods vehicle, who identified himself as Abdul Sadiq (37), also a resident of Charmadi village in Belthangady taluk. A detailed inspection of the vegetable laden goods vehicle revealed that ganja had been concealed inside it in a well-planned manner.

The police recovered 73 bundles of ganja weighing a total of 106 kg and 60 grams. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 53.03 lakh.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that the ganja was being transported for sale in Kerala, Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district.

The police seized the ganja, both vehicles used for transportation, and two mobile phones found in the possession of the accused. Both individuals were taken into custody for further legal action.

A case has been registered at the Puttur Rural Police Station under Crime No. 09/2026, invoking Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said this was the first incident in recent times in which ganja was found being trafficked by concealing it in a vegetable-laden goods vehicle. He added that an investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband.