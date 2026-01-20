RFO found dead on road in Mysuru, friend missing

MYSURU: A range forest officer (RFO) was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the crossroad near a private lodge on Mother Teresa Road near KSRTC Suburban Bus-stand here on Monday morning.

The police said the deceased, Kantharaj Chauhan (32), who hailed from Vijayapura, was serving at the Social Forestry Wing in T Narasipura. Chauhan was transferred to T Narasipura just 15 days ago and had recently rented a house at Sardar Vallabhai Patel Nagar in the city.

RFO’s friend missing

The deceased officer has young twin children. Chauhan had booked a room at Yuvaraj Galaxy Lodge behind Sree Kumaran Jewellers on Sunday afternoon. He stayed there with his friend Mallanagouda Patil from Indi in Vijayapura. Chauhan had told his family that he would not come home at night.

On Monday morning, his body was found behind the jewellers showroom and blood had oozed from his nose. Chauhan’s friend Patil is missing and his cellphone is switched off.

Lashkar Mohalla police shifted the body to MMCRI mortuary. A police complaint was filed by Chauhan’s friend Manu.