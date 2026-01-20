Teen with 18 fake email IDs held for blackmailing women in Bhatkal

BHATKAL (UTTARA KANNADA): The Bhatkal police have arrested a 19-year-old youth on charges of sending obscene messages to women and blackmailing them through fake social media accounts. The accused has been identified as Mehran Mehtab Shabandari, a resident of Tulsi Katte, Kumta, and a native of Manki in Honnavar taluk, near Bhatkal. He is a student pursuing BCA in a private college in Mangaluru.

Police said the accused would select his victims in social gatherings like weddings of unknown persons. “He would secretly take their pictures and upload them on social media and send obscene messages via email to them. He had 18 email IDs,” an officer said.

The accused used to harass the women by pressuring them to send nude photographs. It was also revealed that he had allegedly threatened a woman with dire consequences, including getting her killed by invoking the names of Hindu religious leaders.

The case came to light after a woman from Bhatkal lodged a complaint with the Bhatkal Town police station. The matter was then referred to the cyber crime wing. Following a probe, the accused was arrested.

Police said many victims suffered silently as the identity of the accused remained unknown. However, following his arrest, many have now come forward with complaints to the police. A case has been registered at Bhatkal Town Police Station and further investigation is on. After being produced before a court, the accused was remanded in judicial custody and is now shifted to Karwar jail.