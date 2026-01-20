Women street vendors in Karnataka seek social security, better infrastructure

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Federation of Women Street Vendors was inaugurated on Monday during celebrations of Women Street Vendors’ Day. The initiative aims to support the welfare and overall development of women vendors, who face daily hardships while providing affordable essentials to the public. They demand complete implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

Highlighting their role in the urban economy, the Federation said women constitute nearly 53 per cent of the total street vendors in the State. Many women vendors shoulder multiple responsibilities – managing households, caring for children and elderly family members, and earning daily incomes by selling vegetables, fruits, flowers, clothes, toys, utensils and other essential goods from pavements and roadside stalls.

The federation noted that street vendors work in difficult conditions, braving heat, rain, cold and dust, and played a critical role during the Covid-19 pandemic by ensuring food reached citizens despite severe disruptions.

The organisation has demanded complete implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, calling for the creation of vending zones, eviction protection, and harassment-free working environment. It stressed that vendors must be seen as contributors to nation-building, not as encroachers, and urged governments to adopt supportive policies rather than punitive measures.

While acknowledging schemes like PM SVANidhi as vital for financial assistance, the Federation sought improved infrastructure, skill training and financial literacy programmes to help vendors grow into sustainable micro-entrepreneurs. It also called for integrating street vendors into urban planning by providing safe, recognised vending spaces.

The Federation urged the government to act swiftly to ensure dignity, livelihood security and social protection for women street vendors across Karnataka.