20-year-old paramedical student murdered in Dharwad

DHARWAD: A 20-year-old woman was found murdered in the city outskirts here on Wednesday morning.

Rural police have identified the deceased as Zakiya Mulla, resident of Gandhi Chowk in Dharwad. Zakiya had completed her paramedical course last year and was looking for work. Her body was found in an agricultural field. Her face was injured and duppatta was tied her neck.

It is unknown whether the murder had taken place somewhere else and the body was disposed of here. The police are checking CCTV footage and the body has been sent for postmortem analysis.

Sources said Zakiya had left home on Tuesday evening, informing her family that she was going to a lab for work. However, she did not return home that night. When her family tried calling her, her mobile phone was switched off. The family tried to trace her location, to no luck.

On Wednesday, police informed the family that Zakiya was found dead.

A case has been registered at the Rural police station.