Backroom deals, sidelined cadres eroding party democracy: Former MP Ramesh Katti

BELAGAVI: Veteran cooperative leader and former Member of Parliament Ramesh Katti (BJP) has launched a sharp attack on both the BJP and the Congress, accusing them of reducing elections to backroom arrangements while completely sidelining grassroots party workers, a trend he said is eroding internal democracy and weakening public faith in political parties.

In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express at his residence in Bellad Bagewadi, Katti alleged that the 2023 Lok Sabha election in Chikkodi, in which Priyanka Jarkiholi emerged victorious, was fought with a “mutual understanding”, resulting in a lacklustre campaign.

“Had the BJP fought the election with seriousness and unity, the party would have won the Chikkodi seat,” he asserted.

Katti said both parties were listening only to a select group of leaders while completely ignoring their karyakartas, leaving the cadre demoralised. “Whether it is the BJP or the Congress, party workers are today ‘on saline’. Everyone is being ignored,” he remarked bluntly.

According to him, the Congress victory in Chikkodi was a direct result of internal disunity within the BJP. “At that time, we all kept quiet. Otherwise, it would have been impossible for Priyanka Jarkiholi to win,” he said, adding that “mistakes by us and by the upper-caste population helped her get elected.”