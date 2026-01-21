Eshwar Khandre elected president of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha

BENGALURU: The unanimous election of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre as the national president of All-India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha marks an important moment for Karnataka’s most influential social and political demographic.

Taking the reins following the passing of senior Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa (94), Khandre inherits the leadership of a community that constitutes roughly 19% of Karnataka’s population.

While the transition appears seamless on the surface, a deeper analysis reveals a strategic recalibration of the Mahasabha’s role in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The elevation of 64-year-old Khandre represents a definitive generational shift. For decades, the Mahasabha was synonymous with the “old guard” leadership of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Khandre, however, brings a different profile: He is a cabinet minister with deep roots in the Kalyana-Karnataka region. His unopposed election is not merely a sign of his personal popularity but a collective decision by the Mahasabha to seek stability through continuity.

Having served as its national general secretary for 13 years, Khandre understands the internal mechanics of the organisation. This “insider” status allowed him to bypass potential factional rivalries, positioning him as a bridge between traditionalists and a younger generation eager for reform.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of Khandre’s inaugural address was his statement on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat unity. Stating that “Veerashaiva and Lingayat are not separate,” he is directly addressing the deep-seated ideological rift between those who follow the traditional Veerashaiva path and the “Basava groups” who seek an identity separate from Hinduism.

This push for unity is a tactical necessity. The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections showed that a divided Lingayat vote significantly dilutes the community’s collective bargaining power.

Khandre is signaling his intent to consolidate the community into a monolithic political bloc once again, neutralising the “divide and rule” challenges.