Forest staff fell trees, construct pergola in Karnataka's Kali Tiger Reserve

GUNDH (UTTARA KANNADA): In a case of fence grazing the fields, the forest department staff have allegedly cleared a patch of forest land and pruned a large 50-year-old tree to construct a pergola in front of an anti-poaching camp inside a tiger reserve within the Gundh forest range in Uttara Kannada.

Tiger reserves are governed by the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972, which bans felling even a single tree and exploiting all forest resources. To prevent such incidents, the forest department itself has set up anti-poaching camps at strategic locations inside the protected areas and conducts patrolling 24x7.

These patrol teams act as frontline barriers against all illegal activities as defined in the WPA and the Forest Conservation Act.

This pergola has come up at the Chapera anti-poaching camp in Gundh range of Kali Tiger Reserve, which happens to be the core tiger reserve. Local wildlife enthusiasts said the pergola has been constructed in view of the upcoming Ulavi fair, which will be attended by thousands of devotees visiting the holy town sacred to the Lingayats of North Karnataka.