Govt can go by old SC/ST quota pattern: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday clarified that it has not prevented the state government from making recruitments to vacant posts as per the reservation limit that existed before the enhancement of quota for the SCs and STs.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha clarified this orally while hearing public interest litigations filed by Mahendra Kumar Mitra and another individual.

Challenging the provisions of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in educational institutions and of appointments or posts in the services under the State) Act, 2022, the petitioners contended that as per Section 4 of the Act, reservation for the SCs has been increased from 15% to 17% and for the STs from 3% to 7%.

Reservation for the Backward Classes (BCs) continues to remain at 32%. With the implementation of the Act, reservation for reserved categories exceeds 50%. This is contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court, they alleged.