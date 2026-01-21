Karnataka HC rejects bail plea of former MUDA commissioner

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of former commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) G T Dinesh Kumar in connection with the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged illegal allotment of sites.

However, the court reserved liberty to the petitioner to re-approach it after a period of three months directly and to make a renewed plea for bail.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav pronounced the order rejecting the petition filed by Dinesh Kumar.

“Reserving liberty would be justified while noticing that, as on date, it is the petitioner alone who has been arrested amongst the several accused, that prior to his arrest, he had subjected himself to interrogation and that the investigation of the predicate offence is not yet concluded,” the court said.

The court further stated that at this stage of pre-trial proceedings, looking into the detailed narration made regarding the offence of money laundering, criminal activity in relation to a scheduled offence, proceeds of crime, the court is not in a position to record a finding that there are no reasonable grounds for believing that the petitioner is not guilty of such offence.

The high court noted that the apex court proceeded to grant bail after taking note of the aspect of long incarceration. In the present case as well having held that the length of incarceration cannot qualify to be long incarceration, as the petitioner has been in custody for 127 days as of now, it would be appropriate to reserve liberty to the petitioner to approach this court after a lapse of three months, the court said.

