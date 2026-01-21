Karnataka minister MB Patil meets global giants at Davos

BENGALURU: Senior representatives of several global companies met Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and discussed investment opportunities.

During the interaction, the officials briefed Patil on the WEF’s upcoming initiatives, investment opportunities, facilities, incentives, and policy partnerships.

Patil, who is participating in the WEF annual meeting in Davos, said that the representatives were apprised of Karnataka’s digital economy, innovation ecosystem and the strong presence of global technology companies in the state.

The senior representatives include those from Menzies Aviation, UPL, The Coca-Cola Company, Tata Sons, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), and Natural Fiber Welding (NFW Earth).

Patil said that Menzies Aviation has already invested $25 million Dollars in Bengaluru for the development of cargo-handling operations. The company is now exploring opportunities to offer additional services at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and has expressed its willingness to invest a further $10 million Dollar. In addition, Menzies Aviation has shown interest in establishing a Global Capability Centre in Karnataka.