Karnataka: Row erupts in Udupi over deputy commissioner waving saffron flag at Paryaya procession

UDUPI: A political row has erupted in Udupi after Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swaroopa T.K. waved a saffron flag to flag off the Paryaya Mahotsav procession on Sunday.

The BJP has warned of a siege of the District Congress office if any action is initiated against the DC.

BJP Udupi district president Kutyar Naveen Shetty said the party would launch an agitation if the state government acts on the Congress memorandum seeking action against the Deputy Commissioner for waving the saffron flag during the Paryaya procession in the presence of seers of the Udupi mutts.

Shetty alleged that the Congress-led state government was consistently pursuing “anti-Hindu” policies and targeting Hindu activists to appease communal forces. He said the attempt to turn the waving of the saffron flag during the Paryaya procession into a controversy and to target DC Swaroopa T.K. was unfortunate.

Blaming the developments on what he described as the indifferent attitude of Udupi district in-charge minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Shetty alleged that she had not convened a single preparatory meeting for the Paryaya Mahotsav. He said Hebbalkar’s decision to stay away from the event—widely regarded as a major cultural festival of coastal Karnataka—amounted to an insult to the people of Udupi.