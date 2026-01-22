Bengaluru airport staffer arrested after South Korean woman alleges sexual harassment during frisking

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police have arrested an airport staffer following a complaint by a South Korean national who alleged that she was sexually harassed during a frisking check at the airport on January 19.

According to the police, the woman had arrived at the airport to board a flight to South Korea when the accused staffer, during ticket inspection, claimed that her baggage was emitting a beeping sound and asked her to undergo a separate check. He allegedly took her to a men’s restroom on the pretext of inspection and touched her inappropriately.

The complainant has stated that the staffer allegedly touched her inappropriately and forcibly hugged her despite her resistance. After the incident, he reportedly walked away, saying “okay, thank you”. The woman then approached airport security personnel and lodged a complaint.

Airport security staff immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the KIA Airport police. CCTV footage reviewed by the police corroborated the sequence of events, officials said.

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is under way, the police said.

(With inputs from ANI)