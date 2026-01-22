CM Siddaramaiah has no moral right to hold AHINDA rallies, says Union Minister Kumaraswamy

HASSAN: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that the State Government has denied scholarships to over 1.64 lakh students belonging to Backward Classes, and hence, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no moral right to hold AHINDA rallies.
Kumraswamy was in Hassan to inspect the site where the JDS is organising a mammoth workers’ rally on January 24. Kumaraswamy, who is also the JDS state president, accused the CM of betraying students from the AHINDA communities to save his chair.
Reacting sharply to the case filed against Devadurga JDS MLA Karemma Nayak, Kumaraswamy said that it “shows the disgraceful conduct of the State Government.” “The MLA has been facing a series of humiliations from the government,” he added. He said that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state, as MLAs are being threatened and bureaucrats are acting in a highhanded manner.
“There is rampant corruption. The leadership issue is the only issue the CM is worried about. The CM is making futile attempts to remain in power taking advantage of the AHINDA communities,” he said,adding that the Congress has hatched a conspiracy to finish off the JDS politically by holding rallies in Hassan, the JDS stronghold.
On alliance with BJP
Kumaraswamy said that the JDS has decided to face the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority, zilla and taluk panchayat and gram panchayat elections in an alliance with the BJP. A final decision will be taken after discussing the pros and cons with senior leaders in JDS and BJP. He doesn’t know in which context JDS supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda said that the JDS will fight urban local body polls independently.
He also criticised the Congress government for deciding to use ballot paper in GBA polls. The Congress won 136 seats in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections... the election was conducted using EVMs,” he said.
The State Government has suspended DGP Ramachandra Rao over the obscene video, he said, adding that the State Government encourages such senior police officers by neglecting their attitude as the government has no control over the bureaucrats.