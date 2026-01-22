CM Siddaramaiah has no moral right to hold AHINDA rallies, says Union Minister Kumaraswamy

HASSAN: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that the State Government has denied scholarships to over 1.64 lakh students belonging to Backward Classes, and hence, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no moral right to hold AHINDA rallies.

Kumraswamy was in Hassan to inspect the site where the JDS is organising a mammoth workers’ rally on January 24. Kumaraswamy, who is also the JDS state president, accused the CM of betraying students from the AHINDA communities to save his chair.

Reacting sharply to the case filed against Devadurga JDS MLA Karemma Nayak, Kumaraswamy said that it “shows the disgraceful conduct of the State Government.” “The MLA has been facing a series of humiliations from the government,” he added. He said that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state, as MLAs are being threatened and bureaucrats are acting in a highhanded manner.

“There is rampant corruption. The leadership issue is the only issue the CM is worried about. The CM is making futile attempts to remain in power taking advantage of the AHINDA communities,” he said,adding that the Congress has hatched a conspiracy to finish off the JDS politically by holding rallies in Hassan, the JDS stronghold.