Dandupalya gang member arrested after 29 years in 1997 Mangaluru double murder case

MANGALURU: Mangaluru City Police have arrested Chikka Hanuma alias Chikka Hanumanthappa, a notorious member of the infamous “Dandupalya Gang”, who had been absconding for 29 years in connection with a double murder case registered in 1997 under the limits of Urwa Police Station in the city.

The accused has been identified as Chikka Hanuma, son of Venkatappa, a native of Dandupalya village in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru district.

He was arrested by Urwa police at Madanapalle in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh and was later produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to police, on the midnight of October 11, 1997, members of the Dandupalya gang barged into a house named “Anwar Mahal” near Urwa Marigudi Cross in Mangaluru and brutally murdered Louis D’Mello (80) and Ranjith Vegas (19), before fleeing with gold ornaments.