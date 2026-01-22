Dandupalya gang member arrested after 29 years in 1997 Mangaluru double murder case

MANGALURU: Mangaluru City Police have arrested Chikka Hanuma alias Chikka Hanumanthappa, a notorious member of the infamous “Dandupalya Gang”, who had been absconding for 29 years in connection with a double murder case registered in 1997 under the limits of Urwa Police Station in the city.
The accused has been identified as Chikka Hanuma, son of Venkatappa, a native of Dandupalya village in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru district.
He was arrested by Urwa police at Madanapalle in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh and was later produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
According to police, on the midnight of October 11, 1997, members of the Dandupalya gang barged into a house named “Anwar Mahal” near Urwa Marigudi Cross in Mangaluru and brutally murdered Louis D’Mello (80) and Ranjith Vegas (19), before fleeing with gold ornaments.
Following the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused persons. Subsequently, the 34th Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge (Special Court), Bengaluru, convicted five of the accused, including Dodda Hanuma @ Hanuma.
However, Hanuma managed to evade arrest by changing his name and absconding to Andhra Pradesh. A Long Pending Case (LPC) warrant was issued against him in 2010 by the JMFC II Court, Mangaluru.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said preliminary information reveals that the accused is allegedly involved in around 13 murder and robbery cases across Karnataka, and further details are being verified.
The operation was carried out by Urwa Police Station Inspector Shyam Sundar H.M., PSI Gurappa Kanti, PSI L. Manjula, ASI Vinay Kumar, and staff members Lalithalakshmi, Anil, Pramod, Athanand and Harish.
The Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City, has appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff and has recommended them for higher rewards to the Director General and Inspector General of Police.