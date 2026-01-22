Governor objected only to govt’s attempt to spread false, misleading info: Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday demanded that the State Government allow the special session of the Legislature to be held under a healthy democratic system and a positive federal structure, without incorporating points critical of the Union Government in the Governor’s address.

In a release, Vijayendra said there is no opposition to the Governor delivering his address. However, the Governor has objected only to the State Government’s attempt to spread false and misleading information and to use the address to carry out propaganda against the Centre, Vijayendra said.

He said that the State Government has been continuously indulging in propaganda against Central schemes. “It is unfortunate and unconstitutional that even the Governor, who holds a Constitutional post, is being used for such propaganda,” he said, adding that for the Congress government, politics of hatred seems to matter more than public development. At least after the Governor’s decision, the Congress government should correct its course, he said.

The Congress, which claims to strongly advocate federalism, is misusing the Legislative Assembly in Karnataka, Vijayendra said, adding that the government, while claiming to uphold the Constitution and federal structure, has been continuously spewing venom against the Centre and betraying the people of the state.