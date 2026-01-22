K-RIDE holds citizens’ outreach programme on Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

BENGALURU: Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE)on Wednesday held a Citizens’ Stakeholders Outreach Programme to engage resident groups, NGOs and citizens on the progress of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project.

K-RIDE officials shared project updates, timelines and challenges, reiterating the organisation’s commitment to transparency, public participation and citizen-centric infrastructure development.

The interaction was chaired by K-RIDE Managing Director Lakshman Singh and attended by Director (Projects & Planning) Rajesh Kumar Singh, and other senior officials. Participants expressed keen interest in the suburban rail project and sought clarity on timelines, planning and implementation challenges.

K-RIDE officials made detailed presentations on the current status of the project, upcoming milestones and on-ground issues, followed by an open discussion where citizens shared feedback and concerns. Officials assured that suggestions received during the outreach would be examined and integrated into project execution wherever feasible.

Addressing the gathering, Lakshman Singh, Managing Director, K-RIDE, stated, "К-RIDE's mandate is not limited to building rail infrastructure alone. Our responsibility is to build public trust through transparency, accountability, and continuous engagement with citizens. The Suburban Rail Project is being developed as a people-centric mobility solution, and stakeholder participation plays a vital role in strengthening project outcomes and ensuring long-term sustainability."

Rajesh Kumar Singh said regular engagement with citizens helps refine project planning and execution and allows concerns to be addressed proactively.

On the occasion, the K-RIDE Managing Director released the latest edition of the organisation’s stakeholder newsletter Samparka, aimed at providing regular updates on project progress, key milestones and citizen-centric initiatives.

K-RIDE said the outreach programme reaffirmed its commitment to transparent, inclusive and participatory infrastructure development, and to delivering a reliable and sustainable suburban rail system for Bengaluru.