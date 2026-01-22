Karnataka standoff over MGNREGA replacement may trigger SC battle amid Governor–government face-off

BENGALURU: The standoff between Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and the Congress government over the issue of the Central government replacing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), is likely to push the state into a constitutional crisis.

After calling on the Governor, a delegation led by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil reportedly met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and briefed him that Governor Gehlot was insisting on the removal of certain paragraphs of the speech prepared by the cabinet.

It is not known what the Chief Minister’s decision is, but depending on the Governor’s move on Thursday, the State government is likely to move the Supreme Court, sources said.

“As of now, there is no situation as such, it will only be known on Thursday whether the issue will lead to a constitutional crisis. The Governor is a senior leader with experience and full knowledge of the Constitution which he will adhere to,” remarked CM’s legal adviser and Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna. He was part of the delegation that met the governor to convince him to address the session.

He reiterated that as per Article 176(1) of the Constitution, the governor shall address the session and there is no precedent as such, of any governor in the country refusing to address the session in toto after Independence. Even the governors of Tamil Nadu and Kerala did address the session, though they skipped certain content, despite having reservations about the speech prepared by the state governments, he added.

Ponnanna also informed that the Governor did not agree on the argument that MGNREGA was repealed.