Newly-appointed Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha chief Khandre meets Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: In a whirlwind day blending political outreach and spiritual homage, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre — freshly anointed as the national president of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha — held pivotal meetings with All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, separately.

These high-stakes discussions, occurring amid whispers of larger electoral representation for the community, underscore Khandre’s emerging role as a bridge between the Lingayat community and the Congress leadership.

It is no secret that Lingayat representation in the Karnataka legislature has dwindled dramatically — from a peak of 92 members in the 1970s to just 55-56 today. As Karnataka’s largest demographic bloc, wielding decisive influence in over 100 Assembly seats, the community has long clamoured for greater political heft.

Khandre, a staunch Lingayat advocate within the Congress fold, is poised to champion this cause, potentially leveraging his new Mahasabha presidency to rally support and negotiate more tickets or portfolios ahead of future polls. Capping the day, Khandre paid an emotional tribute to the late Dr Shivakumara Mahaswamiji on his seventh death anniversary at the Mahasabha headquarters.

Hailing the revered seer as a global guru whose teachings transcend borders, Khandre emphasised the Swamiji’s legacy in education, social welfare, and religious unity. These themes strike a chord in today’s polarized landscape, where community identities often ignite electoral fires.