‘PM Modi revived Hindu consciousness’: CP Radhakrishnan

TUMAKURU: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said PM Narendra Modi has revived Hindu consciousness in the country.

The Vice-President, while taking part in the seventh ‘Samsmaranothsava’ of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt, said the Prime Minister has succeeded in harmonising ‘vikas’ and ‘virasat’ with people progressing materially while remaining spiritually anchored.

“The revival of Hindu consciousness under the leadership of Modi is about the dignity of knowing who we are, where we come from, and what values guide us forward,” he said. Institutions such as Siddaganga Mutt, he said, plays a vital role in keeping society spiritually anchored while contributing to education, health, social harmony and nation building. Remembering Swamiji,regarded as ‘walking god’ who lived 111 years, as a beacon of compassion, sacrifice and selfless service Radhakrishnan said that although seven years have passed since Swamiji attained ‘samadhi’, time has only deepened his relevance.

“In an age marked by uncertainty, division and restless ambition, Swamiji’s life continues to serve as a moral compass, guiding society to choose humanity over self-interest,” he said.

“Lakhs of children from the poorest families, cutting across caste, community and region, have received education, food and shelter at the Mutt not as charity, but as a right, offered with dignity and love,” he said.

“True homage to Swamiji lies in educating one more child, feeding one more hungry soul, and standing with one more person in need. If society walks this path, the Swamiji will remain a living presence shaping India’s future,” he said. Earlier, the Vice-President offered prayers at the sacred ‘gadduge’ of Swamiji and interacted with children.