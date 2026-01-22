Priyank Kharge flays Karnataka Guv over refusal to read govt's full address

"Under Article 176, the Governor is required to address the Legislature at the first session of the year and that address is the policy statement of the elected government, not his personal views.

It is prepared by the Cabinet and he is constitutionally expected to deliver it as advised," the Minister, who is Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son, said.

Refusing to read the full speech violates Article 176 and also goes against Article 163, which requires the Governor to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, Kharge, who holds Information Technology and Biotechnology portfolio, said.

According to him, the speech in question is backed by complete facts and reflects the official position of the government of Karnataka.

Denial of Karnataka's rightful funds and the breakdown of cooperative federalism have been repeatedly raised by the Chief Minister with the Prime Minister, he noted.

"Despite this, keeping with constitutional propriety and the sanctity of the office, the Government conveyed that if there were genuine concerns, limited language changes could be considered. But insisting that entire portions be dropped is not acceptable and goes against the interests of the people of Karnataka," Kharge pointed out.