Viksit Bharat will not dictate, will not be dominated: V-P CP Radhakrishnan

BENGALURU: India has set a goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 to emerge as a powerful nation, not to dictate or dominate other nations, but to ensure that others don’t dictate terms to Mother Bharat, said Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan. He was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of CMR Institute of Technology here on Wednesday. He noted that India is no longer an adopter of technology, and has emerged an innovator in the world, while attempting to become self-reliant.

Recalling India’s role in the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, “India developed its own vaccine successfully and it was purely because PM Modi trusted the efficiency of scientists. This innovation filled us with confidence driving our research activities and we continue to be self-reliant. Initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India and Make in India have provided a favourable ecosystem for startups.”

‘Students, Prof must be ready for change’

Appreciating the 25 years of service in education by CMRIT and new incubation centre, the Vice-President said, “Technology is advancing every day -- jobs and skills that existed in the previous year might become irrelevant in the coming years. There is a big change coming up, students and professors need to equip themselves to adapt to these dramatic and drastic changes in the field of science and technology. Teachers must mentor minds, ignite curiosity and shape students’ character.”