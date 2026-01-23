BJP seeks action against Congress legislators for ‘disrespecting’ Gehlot

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP accused the State Government and the Ruling party legislators of disrespecting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after he addressed the joint session of the state legislature on Thursday. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, and LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, have written to the presiding officers of the Assembly and Council seeking disciplinary action against legislators who disrespected the Governor.

“Today marks one of the darkest days in the history of the Karnataka Legislature. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot arrived at the Joint Session of the Legislature and discharged his constitutional duty by presenting the Governor’s address, as mandated by the Constitution.

However, Congress legislators behaved in a manner unbecoming of a democratic House by resorting to unruly, street-level conduct that showed blatant disrespect to the Constitution, the office of the Governor, and the dignity of the Legislature itself. By wilfully disrupting the Governor’s address, they trampled upon established conventions, rules, and parliamentary decorum, bringing disrepute to the House,” Ashoka said.

Hitting out at Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, Ashoka said, “A disgraceful precedent was set by one of the senior-most members of the House and the Law Minister HK Patil. A Law Minister endorsing and participating in such conduct is deeply disturbing.” Patil has forfeited all moral authority to continue in that office even for a moment longer, he said.