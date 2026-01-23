Cabinet approves 40 acres of land to SC/ST/OBC mutts in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the allotment of 40 acres to 22 mutts of Dalit and backward classes at S.No. 57 and 58 of Ravuttanahalli village in Dasanapura Hobli in Bengaluru North.

The religious institutions concerned have to pay the government a nominal 5-10% of the sub-registrar value of the agricultural land, according to informed sources.

The cabinet also approved relaxing the age limit for the vacancies in the state civil services by 5 years for all the categories in all the related notifications issued till December 31, 2027.

Other decisions