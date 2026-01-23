Cabinet approves 40 acres of land to SC/ST/OBC mutts in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the allotment of 40 acres to 22 mutts of Dalit and backward classes at S.No. 57 and 58 of Ravuttanahalli village in Dasanapura Hobli in Bengaluru North.
The religious institutions concerned have to pay the government a nominal 5-10% of the sub-registrar value of the agricultural land, according to informed sources.
The cabinet also approved relaxing the age limit for the vacancies in the state civil services by 5 years for all the categories in all the related notifications issued till December 31, 2027.
Other decisions
Construction of houses, each measuring 600 sqft, for nomadic and semi-nomadic community for Rs 100cr
Set up AI Centre of Excellence (AI-CoE) ‘CATS (Centre for Applied AI for Tech Solutions)’ at KEONICS facility in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, in collaboration with NASSCOM at a cost of Rs 20cr
Increasing the rate per dialysis cycle for in-house dialysis services in health centres of Kalaburagi division from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,300
Revise lease period of 1 acre land to Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College Trust in Malleswaram for 30 years from September 11, 2008
Full extension of Karnataka Modern Attendance Management System (KAAMS) developed by e-Governance Centre to teaching, non-teaching staff of School Education Department
Setting up classrooms in 3,862 primary, secondary, senior secondary (pre-degree) and KGBV schools in the state at Rs 91.55 crore under the Central Government’s Comprehensive Education Scheme
Project to develop Bidar city as a cultural and heritage tourism destination at an estimated cost of Rs 25cr under Centre’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Challenge Based Destination Development scheme
Approval to purchase 650 new BS-VI fully built mofussil buses to state road transport corporations at a cost of Rs 247cr
Greater Bangalore Authority to set up a committee to review and monitor projects implemented by five municipal corporations
To grant 9 acres 38 guntas of land at Arabhikottanur village in Kolar to GAIL for a period of 25 years on Nominal Lease Rate basis for the establishment of a compressed biogas plant to process 150 tonnes of raw waste
Purchase food items worth Rs 145 cr (approximately Rs 2415.38 per kit) for distribution to 50,046 ST families in 8 districts for the next 12 months under the Nutritious Food Scheme