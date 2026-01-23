Dy CM Shivakumar saying what Rahul refuses to hear: LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that when Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar contradicts his party's central slogan on a global stage, it's not accidental or a coincidence, but it is a clear message.

Ashoka said on one hand, Shivakumar's stand at the World Economic Forum in Davos saying "India is Rising" echoes exactly what global leaders, investors, and institutions are acknowledging. On the other hand, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi keeps peddling the "dead economy" line back home. Today, it's a change in tone. Tomorrow, it could be a storm," Ashoka said.

Ashoka said that Shivakumar has reasons to be unhappy with the Congress high command "as power-sharing promises are deferred and authority clipped and his patience is visibly wearing thin".

"And now, his tone sounds different. More pragmatic. More rooted in reality. Almost as if he's saying what Rahul Gandhi refuses to hear," the BJP leader stated on social media platform 'X'.