Governor Gehlot lauds Congress government for developing world-class sporting infrastructure

TUMAKURU: Barely few hours after making a two-line address on the first day of the legislature for which he was criticised by Congress legislators, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot delivered a rather descriptive speech at the closing ceremony of the state-level Karnataka Games in Tumakuru on Thursday evening.

Gehlot shared the stage with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who skipped the cabinet meeting, and MLC K Govindaraju, chief of Karnataka Olympic Association, at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Tumakuru.

Gehlot lauded the Congress State Government for developing world-class sporting infrastructure and establishing specialised centres to provide scientific training to young athletes. Initiatives such as Centres of Excellence, created through public–private partnerships, have empowered sporting talent, while focused preparations are being made for international competitions, he added. Bengaluru, he noted, is emerging not only as an IT and innovation hub but also as a sports capital, owing to a holistic vision, strategic planning, and sustained dedication.

“Defeat provides experience, encourages introspection, and strengthens one’s resolve to achieve the next goal. Life itself is a long race, and today’s competition is just one milestone. Set high goals, practice consistently, take care of your health and character, and remember—there is no substitute for hard work, and discipline is the key to success,” he advised the athletes.

Referring to the growing role of technology in sports, Gehlot said that the use of wearable devices, performance analytics, and AI-based training tools is helping athletes enhance fitness and strategy.