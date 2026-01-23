Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot leaves House speechless, opinion divided

BENGALURU: With Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot not reading the speech prepared by the state government in his address to the joint session of the state legislature, experts are divided over the constitutional implications of his act.

The speech prepared by the government was critical about the Centre replacing the MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the Governor’s act was ‘unconstitutional’. Former Advocate General Ashok Haranahalli, however, disputed the chief minister’s views. “If the government says the Governor has not addressed the legislature that means they (government) cannot go ahead and conduct further proceedings. Whether the Governor reads a full speech or not he has fulfilled the formality of addressing the legislature. If you say not read it at all you cannot go on with the consequential proceedings. You may criticise as he did not read it in its entirety but the speech is there, it is part of the record whether he read it or not,” he said.

Former law and parliamentary affairs minister JC Madhuswamy said that when the Governor has the discretion to scrutinise the speech he may also omit parts of it. “There were such precedents and that is not unconstitutional,” he said.